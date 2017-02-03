Power 100 2016: Richard Larcombe, Tesco Bank

Richard Larcombe

Tesco Bank

Brand and marketing director

Larcombe has been enjoying a new challenge over the past year after joining Tesco Bank from Virgin Media. He has been busy with the PayQwik app, which lets shoppers go wallet-free into the store and the new Tesco Bank 0% Purchase Credit Card. His ambition is "to be the bank for people who shop at Tesco". Larcombe thinks "convergence" will pick up pace this year as businesses becomes less confined by their sector and more defined by their service proposition and customer experience.

Share your congratulations and connect with Richard Larcombe here: