Power 100 2016: Richard Taylor, Macmillan Cancer Support

Richard Taylor

Macmillan Cancer Support

Executive director of fundraising, marketing and communications

As a former fundraising and marketing director at Cancer Research UK and as chair of the Institute of Fundraising, Taylor is at the forefront of setting standards and learning within the charity sector. Since joining Macmillan in 2015, Taylor has overseen established initiatives from the charity, such as the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, and brought a renewed focus on communicating how people can access support from Macmillan. This year will see a major brand overhaul at the charity in a bid to better promote its services to the estimated four million people who will be living with cancer by 2030.

