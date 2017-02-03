Power 100 2016: Russell Taylor, Samsung

Russell Taylor

Samsung

Vice-president corporate marketing UK

Taylor’s mission to make Samsung a "loved" brand won’t have been made any easier by the Note 7 exploding battery fiasco. Nonetheless, the brand’s excellent sports marketing work deserves credit. Its "School of Rio" campaign, starring Jack Whitehall again, built on 2015’s delightful rugby execution and was one of the standout campaigns of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The brand was also the first tech company to be awarded Creative Marketer of the Year at Cannes.

Share your congratulations and connect with Russell Taylor here: