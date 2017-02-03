Power 100 2016: Sara Bennison, Nationwide

Sara Bennison

Nationwide

Chief marketing officer

Bennison joined in November 2015, after seven years at Barclays. Her biggest achievement in 2016 was refreshing the society’s brand strategy, using the tagline "14 million members, building society, nationwide". This differentiation from other brands came to life through the "Voices Nationwide" campaign, bringing poetry back into the country’s consciousness. Under her, Nationwide was the first UK financial services provider to partner with Snapchat. Outside of Nationwide, Bennison helped lead the process to appoint the director-general of ISBA.

Share your congratulations and connect with Sara Bennison here: Tweet