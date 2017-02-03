Power 100 2016: Sarah Manley, Burberry

Sarah Manley

Burberry

Chief marketing officer

As a company, Burberry’s ethos has been to let the brand – and not its executives – do the talking so Manley’s profile is relatively low given the status of this most celebrated British luxury brand. Manley, who joined Burberry in 2001 initially in a PR role before switching to marketing, has overseen Burberry’s global transformation into a digital marketing leader. Her team includes the former adman Paul Graham, who is vice-president of operations, creative media and marketing at Burberry.

