Power 100 2016: Sheena Sauvaire, Topshop

Sheena Sauvaire

Topshop

Global marketing and communications director

With 11 years of service under her belt at Topshop, Sauvaire knows how to reach its young customers. Sauvaire cites "Undenied access", a live Instagram shoot with fashion photographer Nick Knight during Topshop’s London Fashion Week, as a high point in 2016. She also picks out "Runway to retail", an initiative allowing shoppers to buy collections online immediately after they debut on the runway. This year, she is looking forward to working on new content and events for Topshop’s "Our future voices", which aims to support the next generation of fashion leaders in association with the Business of Fashion website.

