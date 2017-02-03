Power 100 2016: Simon Morris, Amazon

Simon Morris

Amazon

Global creative director

Amazon has been something of a wallflower in brand marketing but lost its shyness in 2016 with a Lucky Generals ad for its Fire Stick, starring motormouth and Amazon TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson. In December, the company released a surprisingly political but well received global spot to promote Amazon Prime, showing a friendship between an imam and a vicar. Morris’ efforts were recognised in September with his promotion from director of advertising, European Union to his new global role.

