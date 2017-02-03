Power 100 2016: Zaid al-Qassab, BT Group

Zaid al-Qassab

BT Group

Chief brand and marketing officer

While the addition of the EE brand – and its 30 million customers – has supercharged Al-Qassab’s position at BT, he faces a challenge in creating efficiencies across the two brands. That has played out over numerous agency reviews this year, with Group M retaining media, Poke retaining EE’s content and Analogfolk winning BT’s, and Wunderman and Proximity still waiting to hear on the combined CRM. For Al-Qassab, the addition of EE is an "amazing opportunity" and he cites offering BT Sport to EE customers earlier this year as the "tip of the iceberg" in terms of joint activity. Al-Qassab is also exploring the potential of data, and how BT can turn its information on millions of customers into useful insight. Expect more innovative thinking from BT in 2017.

