Power 100 2017: Aedamar Howlett, Coca-Cola

Aedamar Howlett

Coca-Cola

Marketing director

A former country manager for Coca-Cola Ireland, Howlett inherited a challenging situation, but one she calls "a marketer’s dream", when she succeeded Bobby Brittain in August. The flagship brand is having a tough time, losing almost £50m of supermarket sales in the past year. The fightback is being built around putting new variant Coca-Cola Zero Sugar at the centre of its marketing efforts. Howlett is also overseeing a relaunch of Schweppes.

