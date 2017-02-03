Power 100 2017: Alessandra Bellini, Tesco

Alessandra Bellini

Tesco

Chief customer officer (incoming)

In January this year, Bellini was named as the successor to Robin Terrell, who left Tesco abruptly last October. She is not due to move from her role at Unilever until March. Currently vice-president food for North America and US food managing director at Unilever, Bellini was a colleague there of Tesco boss Dave Lewis for 15 years – a relationship that is likely to help her get off on the right foot in this demanding new role. She says she is looking forward to joining the UK’s biggest supermarket as it tries to "develop a differentiated brand" and will continue her career-long goal to "put the customer at the heart of the business".

Share your congratulations and connect with Alessandra Bellini here: