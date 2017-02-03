Power 100 2017: Aline Santos, Unilever

Aline Santos

Unilever

Executive vice-president, global marketing

Santos joined Unilever in 1989 as a marketing trainee. She was part of the global marketing team responsible for Dove’s brand positioning. As senior vice-president of global laundry, she led Unilever’s biggest home-care brand, Persil, and the "Dirt is good" campaign. She was promoted to her current role in 2015. Last year she was appointed to lead the global diversity and inclusion agenda within Unilever. Santos’ stock at the FMCG company continues to rise, and is becoming a sought-after panellist and speaker: "I’m fortunate to work on some of the most exciting projects at Unilever – from our work with fantastic start-ups through the Unilever Foundry, to being responsible for launching our pilot of U-Studios, which is already working with our brand teams to create exciting new content. The thing I am most proud of is our launch of #Unstereotype. It makes absolute business sense for us." The future, she believes, will see more people seeking utility content from businesses and a shift by brands towards sustainability. Travelling between her native Brazil and London, Santos remains passionate about child development and women’s empowerment.

