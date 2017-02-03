Power 100 2017: Alistair Macrow, McDonald's

Alistair Macrow

McDonald's

Senior vice-president, chief marketing officer

In the past year, McDonald’s has continued upgrading its stores to the "Experience of the future" format, with self-order kiosks, food cooked to order and table service. Half of the UK’s stores have now been upgraded; most of the rest will be during 2017. Macrow took the decision to abandon YouTube project Channel Us, after viewer numbers missed expectations, but launched the multi-faceted summer "Good times" campaign. Macrow’s proudest moment came last June when he was named Marketing Leader of the Year by the Marketing Society.

