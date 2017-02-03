Power 100 2017: Anna Hill, Disney UK and Ireland

Anna Hill

Disney UK and Ireland

Chief marketing officer

Three years on and Frozen shows no signs of losing its place in public consciousness. Hill must take some of the credit for the franchise continuing to boom. She has also championed Disney’s Healthy Living initiative, which used Finding Dory to partner with the Amateur Swimming Association to encourage people to swim. As Hill explains: "We are trying to make a difference in this space and it’s working." Building on-demand services with platform partners is also a priority.

