Power 100 2017: Annabel Kilner, Made.com

Annabel Kilner

Made.com

Commercial director

Incredibly tenacious and a smart lateral thinker, Kilner’s vision has been key to the growth of the online furniture brand Made.com. According to Kilner, social media has helped to create an aspirational platform that is driving a shift among consumers who are not simply bragging about what they own but showcasing how they live. In the age of Airbnb, where a person’s home is no longer their castle but merely the set for a seemingly infinite volume of Instagram posts, Kilner has ensured the Made.com brand remains front and centre in a crowded marketplace.

