Power 100 2017: Barnaby Dawe, Just Eat

Barnaby Dawe

Just Eat

Chief marketing officer

Dawe controls Europe’s largest takeaway ordering website and with the recent acquisition of rival Hungry House, he will now lead Just Eat’s marketing strategy as it expands its presence into North America. In a crowded food delivery sector, Dawe has been busy investing in branding and technology. Most recently he helped launch an app for Amazon Alexa and Apple WatchOS3 and a new ad campaign devised by Karmarama, which won the creative account last year.

