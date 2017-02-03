Power 100 2017: Barry Moore, Adidas

Barry Moore

Adidas

Director, brand marketing; general manager, London

Moore has had a good year, with Adidas’ shift to brand experiences paying dividends. Moore is also heavily involved in implementing Adidas’ six key global cities strategy, in which it refocuses marketing on key urban centres. As a mark of the regard bosses at Adidas hold him in, as well as his marketing role he seven months ago he was made general manager of London. Expect to see a more physical presence from Adidas this year, with more branded spaces along the lines of its pop-up Future House in east London.

Share your congratulations and connect with Barry Moore here: Tweet