Power 100 2017: Catherine Kehoe, Lloyds Banking Group

Catherine Kehoe

Lloyds Banking Group

Managing director, group brands and marketing

For Kehoe, 2016 has been a tale of two campaign launches – bringing cartoon character Top Cat back to the screens for Halifax and evolving the iconic black horse for Lloyds in a campaign that won praise for challenging conventions. Kehoe says that the Brexit vote has created a greater focus on advertising effectiveness and proudly points out that "we have burnished our credentials as the department that gets more from less".