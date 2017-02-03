Power 100 2017: Chris Macleod, Transport for London

Chris Macleod

Transport for London

Marketing director

It was a time of change for the likeable Macleod as Boris Johnson vacated the London mayorship for Sadiq Khan. As a direct result, Macleod was called on to launch a new bus fare that gives two trips for the price of one – an idea of Khan’s – and promote the Night Tube, the launch of which had looked unlikely due to Johnson’s thorny relationship with the transport unions. Creative highlights for Macleod over 2016 include linking up with Nike, Lego and Mattel for TfL’s "Design in transport" initiative. He also cites new relationships with Exterion Media and VCCP as notable events in 2016.

