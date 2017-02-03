Power 100 2017: Cindy Tervoort, Heineken

Cindy Tervoort

Heineken

Head of marketing

After ten years in marketing roles for PepsiCo in the Netherlands and the UK, Tervoort succeeded Jacco van der Linden in January 2015. Her driving idea is "building brands with a clear point of view and purpose", something she says is best evinced through the Heineken brand’s campaign to "make moderate drinking aspirational". Other key work has included Strongbow’s sponsorship of Team GB, including hosting the team’s Clubhouse in Soho, and a Desperados partnership with music brand UKF.

