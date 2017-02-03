Power 100 2017: Dan Brooke, Channel 4

Dan Brooke

Channel 4

Chief marketing and communications officer

Marketers looking for an example of the compelling commercial value of diversity need look no further than Channel 4. The broadcaster has successfully continued to raise the creative bar with its Paralympic advertising campaign. As chief marketing and communications officer, Brooke has championed that change and is a passionate advocate of the power of a diverse pool of talent to drive a brand forward. "We have a long way to go as an industry. In the advertising industry, diversity is seen as a problem to solve when in fact it is the solution."

