Power 100 2017: Darren Bentley, Moneysupermarket.com

Darren Bentley

Moneysupermarket.com

Marketing director

Last year saw the return of fictional ad characters business man Dave and construction worker Colin. What is more, Moneysupermarket’s "Epic dance-off" spot was the UK’s most-recalled ad in April, according to Campaign’s Adwatch data. Bentley is striving to build a more meaningful connection with customers by balancing the playfulness of the brand’s advertising with more serious messages about its purpose – helping people to get the most out of their money.

