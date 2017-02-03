Power 100 2017: Dominic Grounsell, Travelex

Dominic Grounsell

Travelex

Global marketing director

One of the first marketers to book an ad on Facebook, the former Unilever and BT marketer has his hands full leading the digital transformation at Travelex. Integrating a new digital marketing team with the existing retail and B2B marketing team and a network of brand advocates worldwide are some of his recent achievements. The high-profile marketer also gave a well-received speech at Campaign’s Media360.

