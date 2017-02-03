Power 100 2017: Ed Pilkington, Diageo

Ed Pilkington

Diageo

Marketing and innovation director

Pilkington is a Diageo veteran having joined the company in 1995, and has held various marketing roles including Latin America and Caribbean marketing and innovation director and the same position for the drinks company’s Australian operation. His current role covers 54 countries. Throughout his career, which includes a stint at L’Oréal, Pilkington has built a reputation as being a champion of effectiveness.

Share your congratulations and connect with Ed Pilkington here: