Power 100 2017: Francesco Vitrano, Mondelez

Francesco Vitrano

Mondelez

Marketing director, chocolate

Appointed in July to replace Matthew Williams, Vitrano was previously marketing manager for gum and candy at the snack food giant, a role in which he was credited with relaunching the Maynards Bassetts, Trebor and Halls brands. Vitrano says that his priorities are helping his marketing team to thrive, protecting the legacy of the Cadbury brand, and innovation. This year will see "a very powerful and promising innovation pipeline", Vitrano says, backed up by a marketing budget rise.

