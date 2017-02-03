Power 100 2017: Gary Booker, Dixons Carphone

Gary Booker

Dixons Carphone

Chief marketing officer

The former O2 and Electronic Arts marketer joined Dixons as its marketing chief in 2014 to oversee its Currys and PC World brands. Last year, he was promoted to handle the entire group’s marketing function after the merger with Carphone Warehouse. Booker was responsible for the Jeff Goldblum Currys PC World spots and has continued Carphone Warehouse’s Keith Lemon ads. He recently left the business but will no doubt resurface in another big role.

