Power 100 2017: Gary Twelvetree, Visa

Gary Twelvetree

Visa

Executive director, brand and marketing

Last year was a busy one for Twelvetree. As payment services sponsor of the 2016 Olympic Games, Visa Europe’s "Heart of the Olympian" campaign invited a comparison between its unfailing services and the beating heart of an athlete. Twelvetree also delivered the "Cashfree and proud" campaign, part of Visa UK’s long-term strategy to make cash "peculiar" by 2020. Other standout moments include the Visa London ePrix event, an all-electric racing series.

