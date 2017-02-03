Power 100 2017: Graham Bednash, Google

Graham Bednash

Google

UK consumer marketing director

Google had a creative challenge on its hands in 2016 as it evolved from a software-oriented company to one that sells high-end smartphones such as the Pixel. The launch ads that rolled out in October for the Pixel were created by Droga5. In the UK, Bednash was pleased with the "Inside Abbey Road" campaign, a virtual reality effort for Google Cardboard. The brand’s mobile payments service, Android Pay, also launched in the UK in 2016.

