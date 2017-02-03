Power 100 2017: Haseeb-Ur Rahman, Nestle

Haseeb-Ur Rahman

Nestle

Business unit head of marketing, biscuits division

What does it feel like as the marketer for one of the world’s most iconic chocolate brands – Kit Kat? "It’s always an ice breaker at dinner parties," Rahman says. He started his career with Unilever Pakistan in Karachi as a graduate marketing trainee. Soon he was off to the Unilever global office in London as a global project leader. He joined Nestlé in his current role in 2013. His most recent initiative is a personalised Kit Kat competition that enables consumers to have their pictures printed on bars.

