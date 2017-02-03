Added 1 hour ago
Power 100 2017: Hugh Pile, L'Oreal

Hugh Pile

L'Oreal

Chief marketing officer, Western Europe

Pile, formerly the marketing and innovation director for Diageo in Vietnam, arrived at L’Oréal in the summer of 2014 to become UK chief marketing officer. His responsibilities include driving innovation, pushing the digital offering and improving media efficiencies. In a testament to his UK work, Pile’s role has been expanded to cover the Western Europe region. He eloquently sums up his achievements, stressing the team effort: "I believe our greatest achievement over the past three years doesn’t get presented at monthly performance updates. Instead, it is the intangible and unseen interaction and engagement of the teams around me; the crashing down of silos, the creative ambition of our work, the bolder and braver – but more performance-centric – risk-taking. And, most importantly, the energy and positivity of our people." On his watch, L’Oréal has famously signed up Helen Mirren and Twiggy, underlining its commitment to older consumers.

