Power 100 2017: Jamie Queen, Thomas Cook

Jamie Queen

Thomas Cook

UK marketing director

The highlight of Queen’s 2016 was the launch of the "You want, we do" campaign, which differentiated Thomas Cook’s own-brand hotels in what he describes as a "fresh and modern way". He also picks out the first cohort of digital marketing apprentices completing a year in the business as a special moment. Thomas Cook is expecting a growing trend for all-inclusive package holidays from UK consumers to continue if the pound sterling falls further after the vote for Brexit.

