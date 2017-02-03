Power 100 2017: Katherine Whitton, Barclaycard

Katherine Whitton

Barclaycard

Chief marketing officer

Whitton says 2016 was a "very special year" for Barclaycard, which marked its 50th anniversary with a TV campaign and social game. The game, created by AKQA, asked users to rank objects based on how British they were. She has also overseen innovations such as an extension of the bPay contactless payment system, and partnerships with Buzzfeed and Snapchat. But Whitton does not advocate innovation for the sake of it, saying: "It’s great to see us leading the pack on the two brand metrics we believe to be most critical for success – brand consideration and brand connection."

Share your congratulations and connect with Katherine Whitton here: