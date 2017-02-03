Power 100 2017: Kathryn Swarbrick, PepsiCo

Kathryn Swarbrick

PepsiCo

Marketing vice-president for Europe

Swarbrick, an experienced food and beverages marketer, was promoted to this multi-region role in November 2015 after joining the company in 2012 from Heineken. Responsibilities include overseeing PepsiCo’s three-year partnership with the Uefa Champions League, which runs up to 2018. While she is a full-time employee now, in 2014 Swarbrick was named in the Power Part Time List after moving to a four-day week to spend more time with her two girls.

Share your congratulations and connect with Kathryn Swarbrick here: Tweet