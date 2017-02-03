Power 100 2017: Keith Moor, Santander

Keith Moor

Santander

Chief marketing officer

Moor describes 2016 as a "tough year" caused by economic uncertainty. However, he is pleased Santander’s brand scores are all on the up. In March, Santander unveiled the Discovery Project, an initiative aimed at providing grants to bodies working with disadvantaged people. He is also proud of Santander’s latest campaign that shows prosperity is not just about wealth. London’s Santander Cycles scheme, soon to be emulated in Milton Keynes, has pushed up consumer regard for the brand.

