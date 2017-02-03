Power 100 2017: Keith Weed, Unilever

Keith Weed

Unilever

Chief marketing and communications officer

As the top marketing tsar at one of the world’s biggest advertisers, Weed is not content with just growing the business ahead of the market. At Cannes Lions last summer, he made a global pledge towards "unstereotyping" its advertising and eradicating outdated portrayals of gender: "Progressive advertising generates stronger engagement, talkability and delivers better branded impact." And the effervescent marketer refuses to be downbeat about some of the gnarly events of 2016 and says now is the time for brands to act, when people all over the world are making their voices heard. As a veteran of more than three decades as a Unilever marketer, he should rightfully have his feet up by now. But not only is he not done discovering how marketing can do more good for the communities it serves, he has also embarked on a new personal project. "I’m trying to make wine from grapes I’ve grown for the first time this year, which if I succeed has to be up there as a potential achievement," he adds.

