Power 100 2017: Kerris Bright, Virgin Media

Kerris Bright

Virgin Media

Chief marketing officer

Bright and her team delivered brand campaigns including the creatively excellent #BeTheFastest, featuring Usain Bolt, for Virgin’s broadband offering and "Masters of entertainment" for the relaunch of Virgin TV. Bright says that both of these have broken records for the business and driven unparalleled growth. She is also continuing to drive Project Lightning, Virgin Media’s £3bn scheme to extend ultrafast fibre broadband to 17 million homes by 2019.

