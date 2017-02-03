Power 100 2017: Laurent Tiersen, Ikea

Laurent Tiersen

IKEA

Country marketing manager

Having worked for Ikea since 1999, Tiersen took up the most senior UK marketing role last April, and has overseen a wealth of marketing activity, from an interactive campaign using Skype, to experiential project The Dining Club, which invited competition winners into a fully stocked kitchen and dining room to prepare their own dinner party. Along with Ikea’s new "order and collect" retail format, Tiersen says these are about helping people experience the brand in a number of different ways.

Share your congratulations and connect with Laurent Tiersen here: