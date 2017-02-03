Power 100 2017: Leah Davis, Team GB

Leah Davis

Team GB

Head of marketing

To the extent that Davis’ job is comparable with commercial marketing roles, Team GB in 2016 was a clear-cut case of the product speaking for itself. The runaway success of the UK’s Olympic heroes in Rio meant it was no surprise 80% of the country engaged with Team GB in some respect – but the effective social campaign, headed up by Davis, successfully amplified the gold rush. She is now examining ways to use cutting-edge technology around the Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

