Power 100 2017: Lisa Thomas, Virgin Enterprises

Lisa Thomas

Virgin Enterprises

Managing director and global head of brand

As the woman responsible for the Virgin brand globally and its accompanying commercial activities and licences, Thomas has stepped into a huge and incredibly complex job. A former senior adland suit, she made the leap brand-side when she joined Virgin in February 2016 from M&C Saatchi Group. Thomas is now one of only two female board-level executives at Virgin.

Share your congratulations and connect with Lisa Thomas here: Tweet