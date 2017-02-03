Power 100 2017: Lisa Wood, Atom Bank

Lisa Wood

Atom Bank

Chief marketing officer

Wood, who has spent her 25-year career in varied marketing roles at HSBC and First Direct, joined Atom – the UK’s first digital-only bank – in 2014. She has been involved in developing both the brand’s identity and its main customer interface, the app, from concept to its full launch in October. Wood says that with the rapid technological progress in the sector, the coming year will be about "constantly having an eye on the external environment".

