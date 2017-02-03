Power 100 2017: Margaret Jobling, British Gas

Margaret Jobling

British Gas

Director of brand marketing

British Gas’ new focus of marketing is the connected home. For Jobling, this means smarter homes with precision marketing to match, with more emphasis on data-led, one-to-one communication. A breakthrough moment for Jobling in 2016 was the launch of Freetime, the first time-of-use tariff in the UK, which gives customers free electricity on a Saturday or Sunday. Ads that continue to feature Wilbur the penguin, have, Jobling says, helped make the energy provider’s comms more "emotionally engaging".

