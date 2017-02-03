Power 100 2017: Mark Given, Sainsbury's

Mark Given

Sainsbury's

Director of marketing planning and propositions

Given moved up the Sainsbury’s marketing hierarchy following the shock departure of the supermarket’s marketing director Sarah Warby last month. It was an eventful few days for Given because it coincided with him launching the debut campaign by Wieden & Kennedy, which represented a radical change from the work by long-time incumbent Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO. A big advocate for putting customer experience before channel obsession, Given has overseen a concerted drive for the brand to be "wherever and whenever" consumers want it. This has meant launching same-day deliveries, improved click and collect options, and one-hour delivery by bike through the Chop Chop app. He says a key focus of his work has been the effective use of data to make the brand’s messaging as relevant and personalised as possible.

