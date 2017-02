Mark Vile

Comparethemarket.com

Marketing director

The Comparethemarket.com brand has gone from strength to strength as parent company BGL Group prepares for a float. It is the most widely used comparison site and has the most single-site users, according to a 2016 Mintel report. Meanwhile, the meerkats have made strides via loyalty scheme Meerkat Movies through a commercial starring Macaulay Culkin, as well as a Christmas tie-up with the Frozen movie franchise.

