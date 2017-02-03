Power 100 2017: Max Taylor, EE

Max Taylor

EE

Managing director of digital, communication and innovation

Following its purchase by BT, Taylor has taken on a prominent role at EE, driving the brand’s digital transformation. There is no longer a chief marketing officer. Instead, brand and comms sit alongside customer relationship management, social, digital and other teams under the wider umbrella of digital, comms and innovation. The results are positive, Taylor says, citing the innovative Wembley Cup campaign, now in its second year. Expect more on that front.

Share your congratulations and connect with Max Taylor here: