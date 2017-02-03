Power 100 2017: Michelle McEttrick, Tesco

Michelle McEttrick

Tesco

Group brand director

It is two years since former agency executive McEttrick joined from Barclays to steer Tesco’s resurgence. Since then, it has eschewed glossy campaigns for ads that focus on improved services, like the recently introduced same day click and collect service, and the helpful staff. McEttrick is proud of the recent Christmas activity, saying: "Our aim is to be as helpful to customers as possible and that really comes through in each part of the campaign."

