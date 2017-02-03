Power 100 2017: Mike Hoban, Morrisons

Mike Hoban

Morrisons

Marketing communications director

Hoban, known for his no-nonsense style, wanted to put the retailer on a sounder footing last year. It’s an achievement he’s gone some way to meeting as in late 2016 the company was worth more than its rival Sainsbury’s, despite its much lower market share. Key projects included the relaunch of the More loyalty card, a tie-up with Amazon to offer own-label goods online, and the launch of brand platform "Morrisons makes it" with newly appointed agency Publicis.