Power 100 2017: Musa Tariq, Ford

Musa Tariq

Ford

Chief brand officer

Tariq seems determined to retire with the best marketing CV ever. At just 34 years old, he has already worked at some of the world’s most desirable global brands, having had stints at Nike, Burberry and most recently Apple. Last month, he left the tech giant to join Ford, where he is responsible for "building and differentiating the Ford brand globally" through "compelling and culturally relevant" marketing communications, according to a statement from the US car company.

