Power 100 2017: Nick Robinson, Anheuser-Busch InBev

Nick Robinson

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Marketing director

Last year Robinson oversaw bold UK campaigns for each of AB InBev’s key brands. Corona introduced new platform "This is living", and upgraded its SunSets music festival into an urban party in London’s Greenwich peninsula. Budweiser had its finger on the pulse when it rapidly offered everyone in Wales a free beer to toast the football team’s progress at Euro 2016. This year will see the brewer "expanding our portfolio to tap into evolving consumer trends", Robinson says.

