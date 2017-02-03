Power 100 2017: Nicola Mendelsohn, Facebook

Nicola Mendelsohn

Facebook

Vice-president, Europe, Middle East and Africa

Last year, when the mayor of London announced the appointment of ten female business leaders to his new 16-strong business advisory group to boost economic growth in the capital, Mendelsohn’s name was right at the top. She is Facebook’s most powerful leader outside of Silicon Valley. According to Mendelsohn, her highlight of the year has been the #SheMeansBusiness programme at Facebook designed to inspire and support female entrepreneurs and female-led small businesses. "I have met so many inspirational entrepreneurs," she says.

