Power 100 2017: Noel Hamill, EE

Noel Hamill

EE

Managing director, marketing

Hamill’s star rose with BT’s acquisition of EE and a subsequent restructure. Following Spencer McHugh means he has big boots to fill but also more to play with – joint marketing plays with BT Sport are just the start. Hamill cites EE’s "strong brand identity", focus on customer experience and "passionate" team for making his job easier as changes bed in. There are no signs of a slowdown, with Hamill hoping to replicate exclusive deals on the most exciting gadgets, as with last year’s Google Pixel.

