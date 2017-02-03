Power 100 2017: Patrick Venning, Pernod Ricard

Patrick Venning

Pernod Ricard

Marketing director

Venning heads up a large portfolio of brands from big players such as Absolut to high-end single malts. The company launched its "connected cocktail library" gadget last month in the US. It again led the way in tech innovation when its UK business used Malibu to spearhead the world’s biggest roll-out of near field communication used on bottles. Venning also cites Pernod Ricard’s schedule of experiential activity such as the Soho pop-up bar Casa Havana Club, as a recent highlight.

Share your congratulations and connect with Patrick Venning here: